MASTERCLASS IN MARKETING AND TROLLING! MYSTERY Mogul Wants to Save You a Grand on a Tesla – But There’s a Catch!

In a plot twist that’s juicier than a reality TV finale, a certain high-profile figure has taken to X to dangle a shiny carrot in front of Tesla fans everywhere. The deal? A cool $1,000 off your next electric ride, courtesy of a referral link that’s got more buzz than a beehive at a honey convention. But here’s the kicker: the source of this generous offer is none other than… well, let’s just say a name that’s been known to stir the pot, light up headlines, and occasionally make traffic stop—literally.



Picture this: You’re cruising down the highway in your brand-new Tesla, windows down, Elon’s finest engineering purring beneath you, and all it took was a click on a link from someone who’s more famous for grabbing attention than handing out discounts. The post, dropped on March 11, 2025 (yes, today, folks!), reads like a late-night infomercial: “Get up to $1,000 off the purchase of a Tesla with my referral link.” No fine print, no catch—well, except maybe the unspoken “please don’t ask me about my other business ventures” vibe.

Now, let’s be real. A grand off a Tesla isn’t exactly pocket change, but it’s also not enough to make you trade in your private jet. It’s more like the kind of deal you’d expect from a guy who’d haggle over the price of a gold-plated golf cart. And the timing? Impeccable. Just when you thought the world couldn’t get any wilder, this mystery mogul swoops in with a deal that screams, “I’m here to help… and maybe flex a little.”



X is already ablaze with theories. Is this a genuine act of goodwill? A sly marketing stunt? Or just a bored billionaire’s way of saying, “Hey, I’ve got connections”? One user quipped, “Does the discount come with a free lecture on winning?” Another chimed in, “I’d use the link, but I’m still waiting for my wall to be built.” The memes are practically writing themselves—picture a Tesla decked out in red, white, and blue, with a bumper sticker that says, “Powered by Greatness.”



So, what’s the move, dear reader? Do you click the link and roll the dice on a Tesla that might just come with a side of bravado? Or do you sit back, sip your coffee, and watch the internet do what it does best—turn a simple discount into a circus? One thing’s for sure: this isn’t your average referral code. It’s a front-row ticket to the wildest show in town, and the popcorn’s on us.





