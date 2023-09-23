MEME CREATORS DREAM? Biden Says HE Will WALK THE UAW PICKET LINE Next Week. The Comedy Writes Itself!

Agent001 submitted on 9/23/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:01:34 PM

Views : 584 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

Is he THAT delusional to think HIM wlaking the picket line will ACTUALLY result in a deal? Do you think his supporters really think that or are they embarassed by it?

Discuss...







