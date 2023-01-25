MERCEDES EQS For 20k OFF! What Does Buying An EQ Say About Someone's IQ? And Who Wants One EVEN At That Discount?

As each day goes by it becomes more and more evident to me and the Agents that the traditional auto companies are fighting the battle of a lifetime.And they most likely won't win, in this ever changing EV space.



And if it wasn't bad enough, Elon went knocked their sand castles over with these latest aggressive price drops.



You know I've always love German cars but I gotta be honest.



If I was buying an EV, there isn't a chance on EARTH I would consider one of their offerings for a number of reasons.



As I look at the products they're bringing out, the sadder I get about their futures.



Take this Mercedes EQS. Have you seen one driving?



LORD, is that thing BLOATED looking in person.



I mean, just look at this thing!















Who in their right mind could look at this and buy it over say a Model S?



So when 00R sent me this ad showing a 20k discount all I could think of is who wants one even at $20k OFF?







Discuss...







