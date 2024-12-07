MG Debuts New Hybrid HS SUV Which Beckons The Question - Why Don't SUVs In The US Look This Good?

MG is marking its 100th birthday in a big way at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. It’s unveiling a sporty coupe in the shape of the MG Cyber GTS Concept and something a little more family-orientated with this all-new MG HS SUV. The MG HS will be offered with two new powertrains - a ‘new generation’ petrol and a brand-new plug-in hybrid petrol. Both versions are available to order now with pricing for the HS kicking off at £24,995 - £945 more than the outgoing car. MG says first deliveries will start from the end of July for the petrol models with plug-in hybrid versions arriving from the end of September. In terms of design, the MG HS takes a few pointers from the old car with its lofty SUV bodystyle and wide grille (reminiscent of the one on the latest MG3), but there’s plenty of new design details to set it apart. There’s a full-width rear light bar, sleeker headlights, and lots of chrome trim on the exterior. At 1,890mm, the new car is 14mm wider than the old MG HS, and it’s lower by 30mm to help create a “more athletic silhouette” according to MG. There’s more space inside, thanks to that increased width and a wheelbase that is 45mm longer than before.



