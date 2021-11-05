MG Gives The Green Light For Radical Cyberster Roadster - But Hasn't Our Wokeness Ruined It For Such A Frivolous Purchase?

SAIC automotive brand MG Motor has gotten the thumbs up to enter production on its Cyberster roadster concept. After debuting at the Shanghai Motor show in April, parent company SAIC announced a series production green light after a successful crowdfunding campaign



MG is an ever-shifting UK automaker dating back to 1924. After decades of innovation as MG Cars, the company saw a slew of various successors beginning in the 1950s. In 2006, Nanjing Automobile Group acquired MG before being absorbed by SAIC Motor a year later.



