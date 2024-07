MG has channelled the spirit of the MG B GT to create a four-seat coupé version of the Cyberster - which could be in showrooms as soon as next year.

Dubbed the Cyber GTS, it's making its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, as part of MG's starring role as the 'celebrated marque' of this year's event.



It's appearing alongside the new-generation HS SUV, the radical EXE 181 concept and an MG-themed central sculpture topped by a Cyberster and an original MG B.