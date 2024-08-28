MG Reveals Sub $30,000 Company Hybrid SUV For EU Market

The all-new MG ZS has been unveiled, with the popular SUV sporting a stylish new look. So far revealed in just three images, the new model is available to order now, with first examples reaching customers in October. Due to be offered with a hybrid powertrain, prices will start from £21,995 – nearly £4,000 less than a Ford Puma. At launch, the new ZS is only available with a sole Hybrid+ powertrain – the same setup found in the award-winning MG3. It uses a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor, which deliver a combined power output of 193bhp. As much as 134bhp of that comes from the e-motor, plus 250Nm of torque. 0-62mph takes 8.7 seconds, according to MG. A 1.83kWh battery allows for short periods of pure-electric driving, which in turn helps the ZS Hybrid+ achieve up to 55.4mpg and emit 115g/km of CO2. With such a small battery, there’s no need to plug-in, instead it’s charged from regenerative braking or the engine itself.



