MG Steals Tesla's Thunder - Reveals 2024 Cyberster All Electric Roadster

It’s official. The MG roadster has been reborn for the electric car era. The famous British brand, now owned by China’s SAIC, has finally taken the covers off its new Cyberster. The MG Cyberster will go down as one of the worst-kept secrets of the last few years thanks to a series of major leaks but now we can see it in all its official glory. The Cyberster project was first previewed by the Cyberster concept car in 2021 but there’s been a significant jump to this more conservative production version, with extensive input from the London-based SAIC advanced design studio headed by Carl Gotham. While certainly less extreme than the concept, the production Cyberster still features all the hallmarks of a traditional two-seater roadster, only with a very modern powertrain underneath.



Read Article