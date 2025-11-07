MG Takes The Sexy Cyberster All Black - Why Can't the West Make A Car This Good Looking?

The MG Cyberster Black was revealed earlier this year at the Shanghai Motor Show, but now it’s decided to darken our doors. This villainous edition of the two-seater sports car is making its UK debut at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

In case the car’s name didn’t give it away, what makes the Cyberster Black special is its glossy, deep black paint. It’s been enhanced with ultra-fine glass particles, rather than ordinary metallic flakes, to give it a “subtle sparkle”.

The moody paint job is contrasted by chrome accents and wheels, plus a set of red brake calipers. Naturally, the interior has an all-black colour scheme as well.