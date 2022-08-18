MGM Plans To Scoop Up F1 Vegas Tickets And Sell in $100,000 Packages

Agent009 submitted on 8/18/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:20:51 AM

Views : 556 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Formula 1 will be hitting the streets of the Las Vegas strip in November of 2023, and while we don’t know much about it, we are starting to learn one big thing: Ticket prices are going to be outrageous. Some packages could run as high as $100,000, Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal reports via Twitter.

 

That’s because MGM Resorts is allegedly planning on buying as much as $25 million worth of tickets for the event, bundling the race tickets into event-and-lodging packages that could cost six figures.



Read Article


MGM Plans To Scoop Up F1 Vegas Tickets And Sell in $100,000 Packages

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)