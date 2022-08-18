MGM Plans To Scoop Up F1 Vegas Tickets And Sell in $100,000 Packages

Formula 1 will be hitting the streets of the Las Vegas strip in November of 2023, and while we don’t know much about it, we are starting to learn one big thing: Ticket prices are going to be outrageous. Some packages could run as high as $100,000, Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal reports via Twitter.

That’s because MGM Resorts is allegedly planning on buying as much as $25 million worth of tickets for the event, bundling the race tickets into event-and-lodging packages that could cost six figures.