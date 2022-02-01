MICRO REVIEW: New BMW iX. Do YOU Agree With This Tweeter's Assessment?

Agent001 submitted on 1/2/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:59:41 PM
Views : 478 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com
Here's is one tweeter's assessment of the new BMW iX. Did he make the right call or is he way off??Discuss....The BMW iX is a typical German premium BEV. Great build quality, quietness, ride comfort and materialsPoor efficiency, hard of use, inferior not intuitive sw, mediocre efficiency & very expensive with a base price of €100k (€125k with options)It is a niche market product pic.twitter.com/rylvPf2pIz— Alex (@alex_avoigt) January 1, 2022
The BMW iX is a typical German premium BEV. Great build quality, quietness, ride comfort and materialsPoor efficiency, hard of use, inferior not intuitive sw, mediocre efficiency & very expensive with a base price of €100k (€125k with options)It is a niche market product pic.twitter.com/rylvPf2pIz— Alex (@alex_avoigt) January 1, 2022
The BMW iX is a typical German premium BEV. Great build quality, quietness, ride comfort and materialsPoor efficiency, hard of use, inferior not intuitive sw, mediocre efficiency & very expensive with a base price of €100k (€125k with options)It is a niche market product pic.twitter.com/rylvPf2pIz
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news