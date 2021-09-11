MIND BENDER: John Kerry Says The USA Won't Have COAL By 2030. So HOW Will The EV Power/Charging Goals Be MET WITHOUT IT?

'By 2030 in the United States, we won't have coal,' Kerry said in an interview with Bloomberg at the United Nation's COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. John Kerry



The US has been trending away from coal as a fuel source in recent years, in favor of cheaper forms of power such as natural gas, wind and solar, but still relies on the fossil fuel for roughly a fifth of its electricity. The share of US electricity generation from coal is expected to rise from 20% in 2020 to 23% in 2021 due to higher expected natural gas prices, according to the Energy Department's data agency.



For those wondering here is a factoid for you...



Is Tesla powered by coal?



The remaining energy mix from the Supercharger is about 33% natural gas. Tesla's Supercharger in Hawthorne, California, which was one of the first to have solar panels, has an energy mix of 0.2% solar, 5.5% nuclear,13.3% natural gas, 27% coal and 49.9% wind.



So, tell us HOW will any of the EV power/charging/infrastructure goals be met in the USA WITHOUT coal?





