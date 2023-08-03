MINI Aceman SUV Set To Debut As A 2024 Model

The Mini Aceman, which is expected to be based on the brand's current Countryman model, will be a compact SUV that is designed to appeal to customers who are looking for a stylish, practical and versatile vehicle. The Aceman is expected to feature a range of engines, including petrol, diesel and hybrid options, with power outputs ranging from 100bhp to 300bhp. It is also likely to be available with a choice of front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, depending on the customer's preferences. The exterior is expected to be similar to that of the Countryman, but with a sportier and more aggressive look. The car will also be equipped with a range of advanced safety and convenience features, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and a 360-degree camera system. Inside, is expected to be spacious and comfortable, with plenty of room for passengers and luggage. It is likely to feature a range of high-tech features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone connectivity, and a premium sound system. The Mini Aceman will be positioned as a premium SUV, with prices starting at around £25,000. It will compete with other compact SUVs such as the Audi Q2 and the Volkswagen T-Roc.



