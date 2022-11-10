MINI All Electric Aceman Spotted For The First Time

MINI has begun testing its new Aceman, a new car in the firm’s portfolio designed to sit between the three-door MINI hatchback and the Countryman SUV. Due in 2024, the all-electric crossover will share its underpinnings with the upcoming MINI Hatch EV.

From these spy shots it’s clear the MINI Aceman will be toned down visually from the concept model shown earlier this year. However, we can already see plenty of stylistic elements taken from the concept and from MINI’s established design language.