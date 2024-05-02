MINI Axes The Clubman Model After 55 Years

MINI has decided to pull the plug on the MINI Clubman model, ending production of the oddball family car at its plant in Oxford.



The MINI Clubman was first launched in 1969. Then, after a 25-year break and MINI’s switch to BMW ownership, the modern Clubman appeared in 2007. Over 1.1 million Clubman cars have been created in total, with over half of those being built at MINI’s Oxfordshire plant.



Dr. Markus Gru¨neisl, CEO of MINI’s plants in Oxford and Swindon, said; “With its departure, we look ahead to welcoming members of the new MINI family to our Oxford and Swindon lines, including a new convertible model which we will start to produce at the end of this year”. The upcoming Aceman EV is expected to fill some of the gap left by the Clubman, with the new Countryman also picking up some of the slack.





