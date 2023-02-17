MINI Brings Back The Manual Transmission And Introduces Lower Price Trim Levels

It’s only February, but that hasn’t stopped MINI USA from announcing pricing and details for their 2024 lineup.

The changes are relatively minor, but manual fans are in for some good news as the six-speed gearbox is returning to the Cooper Convertible, Cooper S Convertible, Cooper 4-Door Hardtop, and Cooper S 4-Door Hardtop. Thanks to the change, the company will offer seven different models with a manual transmission.

Besides expanded manual availability, the 2024 MINI lineup sees the return of the entry-level Classic trim on Hardtop, Clubman, and Countryman models. Furthermore, the Signature trim now includes MINI navigation with real-time traffic information.



