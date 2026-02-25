MINI Celebrates 1965 Monte Carlo Victories With Victory Edition

It’s all about motorsport these days when it comes to a few automakers, including Skoda, which recently showcased a few upgrades for the 2026 Fabia RS Rally2, as the company’s motorsport division is turning 125 years old in 2026. At the same time, MINI has remembered the Mini Cooper S that won Monte Carlo back in 1965, and it is now celebrating it with a special model dubbed the MINI 1965 Victory Edition. In fact, it was the automaker’s Australian arm that just dropped some details about this model for the local market, where it will arrive in the second quarter, capped at 30 units in total.



