MINI Considers Building Electric Countryman In North America

Mini could build electric vehicles in North America in the second half of the decade as the BMW Group-owned brand seeks to increase the competitiveness of its models in the US.

According to sources briefed on the plans cited by Automotive News, a Mini electric crossover could go into production at BMW's central Mexico plant in the second half of the decade. The factory in San Luis Potosi currently makes the BMW 2 Series and 3 Series sedans, along with the iX3 electric SUV.

One of the sources said the new Mini model will share the same platform as the future 3 Series EV and its crossover sibling, a strong suggestion that Mini will get access to the Neue Klasse EV architecture. For now, it's unclear whether Mini has already made the decision to build the electric crossover in Mexico or not; a company spokesperson declined to comment.