MINI Expands John Cooper Works Accessories Catalog

Only available through MINI's port-installation program in the United States of America, the JCW accessories catalog has been expanded with a plethora of new sporty components. Relevant additions include JCW Rallye Spoke 964 wheels in Frozen Midnight Grey, for which prospective customers are charged $2,935 as of this writing.

Another John Cooper Works official accessory that can also be considered relevant comes in the form of a suspension package that promises better handling and feedback without sacrificing everyday comfort. MINI USA wants $2,930 for the JCW Sport Suspension, which is 7.5 percent of the JCW 2 Door's retail price for model year 2026.