MINI Kills Off Electric Convertible Project Due To Profitability Concerns

Plans for an electric MINI Cooper Convertible (J03) have been canceled, according to industry sources. The open-top EV was rumored to join the J01 Cooper hardtop electric in production at the Oxford plant in the UK in 2027 with some production still set for China. This news follows the recent pause on plans to produce the 3-door Cooper and Aceman in the UK, highlighting the challenges for electric vehicle production and profitability. Furthermore, these models are unlikely to receive successors from the Spotlight Automotive joint venture in China.



Read Article