MINI To Enter Entry Level SUV Realm With Countryman C

The Mini Countryman lineup continues to grow with the addition of the Countryman C, the entry-level gas version.



The new Countryman C comes equipped with a three-cylinder engine. Mini has not mentioned the engine size, but we assume it's a revamped version of the existing 1.5-liter. It produces an acceptable 170 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque thanks to turbocharging, with mild-hybrid technology providing a 19-hp electric boost. Mini claims the Countryman C can reach 62 mph in 8.3 seconds before reaching a top speed of 132 mph.



Those figures are not particularly exciting, but that's okay for an entry-level car. With 7.9 inches of ground clearance, the Countryman C should come in handy on rutted roads and farm tracks, although it's no off-roader.





Read Article