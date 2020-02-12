MINI To Have An All Electric John Cooper Works Coming Your Way

True, news of a prototype hot hatch testing around the Nürburgring isn’t exactly cresting ‘Dog Learns To Speak!’ levels of hysteria, but this particular combination is quite a Big Moment.

Because underneath said prototype hot hatch lies a fully electric drivetrain.

Friends, meet the all-electric Mini John Cooper Works, coming your way… soon. Ish. Mini has confirmed that following a growth in sales of its electrified models (Countryman Hybrid, Mini Cooper Electric), it now intends on bringing the JCW’s rocket-powered skateboard philosophy to an electric drivetrain.



