MINI To Offer Manual Transmission Lessons For Those That Want A Stick Shift

Stick shift is back in the MINI cars with November 2022 production vehicles for the U.S. market. The German-owned brand wants to lure in more customers for the emblematic automobile. Since the mechanical aspect of the manual drive gearheaded-ness is solved, the other crucial factor – the driver – is now addressed by MINI with a manual gearbox driving course.



Some three weeks ago, MINI made public the return of the three-pedaled cars for American buyers. However, with the vast preference for automatic transmissions by carmakers and customers alike, only a few know how to manage the floor lever in tandem with the accelerator and clutch.



Read Article