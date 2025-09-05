MINI's Dakar Rally Beast April Fools Joke Turns Into A Limited Production Reality

The style-conscious MINI Countryman is targeted more at the glamping crowd than those who like to get properly dirty exploring the wilderness, and very few of these SUVs are likely to go off-road at all. However, after heavy modifications, this new concept model has us thinking that MINI could take on the infamous Dakar Rally. This rather serious-looking machine comes from the minds at delta4x4, which produces off-road parts and accessories for cars like the Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes G-Class. The firm also worked with the German rally team X-raid that has won the Dakar Rally six times to date. The two organisations have already collaborated on one beefed-up version of the latest MINI Countryman. The idea for this more extreme, but still road-legal, version apparently started as an April fools’ joke, but we’re told that if there’s enough demand, delta4x4 will build a small number for people to buy.



