MINI's Move Upmarket Results In Lower Sales - Value Oriented Oxford Edition Comes To The Rescue

After abysmal sales in 2024 all around the world, MINI hopes the all-new 2025 MINI family will bring back the good times for the BMW-owned British brand. Well, only time will tell if that's the case, right?

There was a time when a Mini car stood for something – affordability, accessibility, practicality, maneuverability, and loads of fun. Decades later, after a new parent taught the British brand the premium ways of a luxury lifestyle, the reinvented MINI brand is facing a make-it-or-break-it moment. They have continuously surged up-market, and that has resulted in lower sales.

Luckily for them, BMW AG continued to invest, and for 2025, they have a completely new family of models – including the two- and four-door Coopers, Convertible, Countryman, and more. Plus, all-electric models, of course. However, the prices keep rising – and customers keep running away. No worries, at least in America, they have found a potential solution: the return of the value-oriented Oxford Edition.