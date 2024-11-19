MINI's Newest EVs Aren't Coming To America After All

Bad news for Mini enthusiasts in the US as the BMW Group’s British brand won’t be gracing American streets with its smallest electric offerings anytime soon. Both the Mini Cooper Electric and the Aceman have been benched for North American markets indefinitely, with hefty import tariffs likely to blame, as they are currently manufactured in China.

Introduced in 2023 and 2024 respectively, the Cooper Electric three-door hatchback and Aceman five-door crossover marked Mini’s foray into an EV-only platform. However, plans to expand availability to the US and Canada have been paused, with UK-based production scheduled to begin at Mini’s Oxford plant in 2026.