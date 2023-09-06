MISSING IN ACTION: NO ONE In The USA Is Breaking Down The Doors To Buy The Hyundai Ioniq 6. What Do YOU Think Are Its MAIN PROBLEMS?

the Hyundai Ioniq 6 was introduced as a promising contender, offering sleek design, cutting-edge technology, and impressive performance. However, despite its potential, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 has faced challenges in the market, resulting in lackluster sales figures.

From our research, we've seen a decent amount of the Ioniq 5's driving around and we've tested it and it's pretty decent.

But the 6 is a whole other issue. I've yet to see even ONE driving around SoCal.

What is your experience in your region and why do you think it has disappointed so far?

BTW, we predicted it would.

Discuss...



