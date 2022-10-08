MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: Can You Imagine The POOR SAP At Toyota HQ Tasked With Making A Video That TRIES To Make The Highlander LOOK Like A BETTER Choice In Midsize SUV’s Than The Kia Telluride?

Sometimes companies make the job for people there impossible.

Here is one example.

Some POOR SAP/SAPS were tasked with making a video highlighting the purchase advantage of the Toyota Highlander vs. the KIA Telluride.

And we has to say when give them credit for a BEST attempt at finding SOMETHING that favors the Highlander. But boy, you sure gotta watch for it.

Take a look and see if you can find the ONLY meaningful difference that would give the Highlander the edge.

It MIGHT take you till NIGHTFALL to figure it out.

And our message to Toyota? BUY THAT TEAM A BEER! They EARNED it!






