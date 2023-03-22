MISSION IMPOSSIBLE? Could The RIGHT MODS SAVE The HIDEOUSNESS Of The BMW XM? SURVEY SAYS?

The new BMW XM has been a topic of controversy since its unveiling. Many automotive enthusiasts and critics have criticized the design for being too aggressive and over-the-top. The front grille of the car, in particular, has received a lot of attention for its enormous size, which some have compared to a set of buck teeth. Additionally, the sharp angles and exaggerated body lines have been deemed by some as excessive and lacking in elegance.



Despite the criticism, BMW has defended the design of the XM, stating that it is a reflection of the brand's commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of design. They argue that the car's aggressive styling is necessary to appeal to a younger demographic and stand out in an increasingly crowded luxury SUV market.



However, with the right modifications, the design of the BMW XM could potentially become more palatable to a wider audience. One suggestion has been to reduce the size of the front grille, making it less overwhelming and more proportional to the rest of the car. Additionally, softening some of the harsh angles and lines could help give the car a more refined and elegant appearance.

Overall, while the design of the BMW XM may not appeal to everyone, it is clear that BMW is committed to pushing the boundaries of automotive design. With some adjustments, the design could potentially be more widely accepted by consumers.



Do THESE mods pictured here fix the hideousness? Or, is that MISSION IMPOSSIBLE?









