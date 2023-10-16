MISSION IMPOSSIBLE? NAME A Worse Looking Car Than THIS?

Agent001 submitted on 10/16/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:38:42 PM

Views : 448 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Hard to believe with all their design knowledge in 2023, that this could made.

PURE RUBBISH.





MISSION IMPOSSIBLE? NAME A Worse Looking Car Than THIS?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)