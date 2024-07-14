MONEY WARS! What Investment Is WORSE In 2024? Buying An EV OR Crypto?

One could make an argument that Electric vehicles (EVs) and cryptocurrencies could have a fight to the finish in an argument of which is a worse investment..



On the one hand, EVs have been hailed as the future of transportation, with governments around the world pledging to phase out gas-powered vehicles in favor of cleaner, more sustainable alternatives. With the likes of Tesla leading the charge, the EV market has seen unprecedented growth in recent years. However, with the high upfront costs and concerns about battery life and charging infrastructure, investing in an EV comes with its own set of risks. Like some of the worst resale value in history. In 3-4 years, they’re basically WORTHLESS.



On the other hand, cryptocurrencies have taken the financial world by storm, promising high returns and disrupting traditional banking systems. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and a host of other digital currencies have captured the imagination of investors, with some even predicting a future where cryptocurrencies replace traditional fiat money. But with the volatile nature of the crypto market and the ever-present threat of hacks and scams, is crypto a wise investment choice?



Will the EV market continue to grow, or will it plateau as newer technologies emerge? Can cryptocurrencies weather the storm of regulatory scrutiny and market fluctuations? Only time will tell.



YES, we know this is an odd comparison but it IS the weekend so let's have some FUN!



