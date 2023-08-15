MONTEREY CAR WEEK BOND-ING: ASTON MARTIN DB12 VOLANTE Convertible

Aston Martin has chosen one of its largest markets for open-topped cars — the USA, specifically the west coast — as the location in which to reveal the new DB12 Volante convertible. It makes its world debut at the Monterey Car Week in California, first at The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering on Friday, and then at the Aston Martin Club 1913 at Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance over the weekend.



Developed in parallel with the DB12 coupé, the convertible model benefits from Aston Martin’s focus on structural stiffness of the car’s underpinnings, in a bid to enhance refinement and driver engagement.



For now, the only engine offered in the DB12 — regardless of body style — is an AMG-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8. Peak power is quoted as 671bhp and it’s sent to the back wheels via a rear-mounted, eight-speed automatic transmission and an electronically controlled differential. This e-diff is designed to optimise agility, safety and traction in all scenarios.



Aston quotes a 0-62mph time of 3.7 seconds for the Volante — just 0.1 seconds slower than the coupé — and a top speed of 202mph, which matches the hard-top’s. At 1,796kg, the Volante is 111kg heavier.



Full article and more pics at the link...





Read Article