MONTEREY CAR WEEK-ENTER The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD

Every precision part of Mustang GTD is purposefully designed. Every form is driven by function. It is designed to do one thing: Go faster around a track with more technology than the race cars it’s based on.



Mustang GTD was developed by many of the same people behind Ford’s Mustang race cars and the Le Mans-winning GT. It’s built to be the quickest roadgoing Mustang ever.



Mustang GTD is planted to the tarmac by astounding downforce from available active aerodynamics and enormous grip from huge tires mounted to an advanced dual ride height short-long arm front and multi-link rear suspension.



It stops with authority thanks to carbon ceramic brakes, includes a rear-mounted 8-speed dual-clutch transaxle and lightweight carbon fiber driveshaft for near 50/50 weight distribution.



And everything is driven with wicked speed by a symphonic supercharged 5.2-liter V8 targeting and estimated 800 horsepower*.??

















