The 2022 GMC Hummer EV is a very big vehicle and unsurprisingly, it is shaping up to be extremely heavy.

GMC will initially sell the Hummer EV in flagship Edition 1 guise. This model will come standard with three electric motors producing no less than 1,000 hp and according to GM-Trucks, the electric pickup will tip the scales at 9,046 lbs (4,103 kg). If true, that would mean it is roughly 700 lbs heavier than a GMC Sierra 3500HD in crew cab form with dual rear wheels.