MORE 2023 BMW M2 Photos LEAKED WAY Ahead Of Time

Codenamed G87, the second-generation M2 has been photographed uncamouflaged way ahead of its reported debut. October 11th is rumored to be the day, and BMW surely won’t change any design traits until then.



Probably the first road-going car designed in Minecraft, this fellow is borderline questionable up front. In addition to a plethora of angles that simply don’t work together with the headlights, the front end is too busy for this application, a vehicle that is expected to celebrate driving enjoyment.



The rocker panel’s design is fine as long as you ignore that weird line between the door and the rear wheel. The rear definitely is the most atrocious part of the Mexico-built sports coupe. BMW has – quite possibly – used a baboon’s butt as inspiration for that bumper. The gloss-black diffuser with angular cutouts for the quad-piped exhaust is ghastly at best, and the reflectors on the swollen bits of the bumper are downright hideous. Car lovers with mild cases of OCD, you might want to refrain from looking at the rearview camera.



