MORE INCONVENIENT TRUTH FOR EV OWNERS. Think Your EV Is Polluting LESS Than Your Neighbor's Gas Car Or Truck? Read THIS!

Electric vehicle (EV) tires contribute up to 20% more pollution than those of traditional gas-powered cars, leading to a higher environmental cost than many owners realize. While EVs have been praised for reducing carbon emissions, experts warn that tire emissions, often overlooked, release harmful chemicals and microplastics into the environment.



EVs, known for their heavier weight and faster acceleration, shed tiny particles into the air as their tires wear down. Tests conducted by Emissions Analytics, a research company, revealed that under normal driving conditions, a gas-powered car releases around 73 milligrams per kilometer from four new tires. In comparison, an equivalent electric vehicle sheds an additional 15 milligrams per kilometer, representing a 20% increase.



According to Nick Molden, founder and CEO of Emissions Analytics, the combination of vehicle weight and torque (acceleration) contributes to increased tire wear in EVs. Electric motors allow for rapid acceleration, and when combined with the heavier weight of EVs (around 1000 pounds more than gas models), this leads to greater tire emissions.



A study by Emissions Analytics compared tire emissions between the Tesla Model Y, the most popular EV in the US, and the similarly sized hybrid Kia Niro. The research found that the Tesla produced 26% more tire emissions. Although the Tesla had a better CO2 reduction compared to the Kia Niro, the disparity in tire emissions was notable.



Tire emissions are a significant source of microplastic pollution in oceans, second only to textiles, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Additionally, a 2017 study indicated that the average American produces approximately 10 pounds of tire emissions annually, while the global average is under 2 pounds per person each year.



Molden emphasized the need to shift towards smaller, lighter, and more economical vehicles, rather than investing heavily in large, heavy EVs. Despite the current surge in electric car sales, experts have expressed concerns about President Joe Biden's electric car push, highlighting challenges such as insufficient charging infrastructure and high prices. Major automakers like Toyota and Stellantis have criticized the plan as "overly optimistic."



In addition to tire emissions, the environmental impact of lithium-ion batteries used in EVs has been debated due to the rare metals and substantial energy required for their production. Molden advocates for hybrid vehicles as a solution, as they offer a significant reduction in CO2 emissions while being relatively lightweight compared to EVs.







