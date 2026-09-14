MORE SAD NEWS. 22-Year-Old Hooters Calendar Girl Also Among The Dead In Tragic McLaren Crash.

Alexis “Lexi” Kramer was 22. She had an associate’s degree from Polk State College, a bartender’s shift, a new leadership job she had just accepted, and a sister who called her “all of my love, my heart, my attitude, and my humor.” She loved American muscle cars and motorcycles. She was a 2026 Hooters calendar girl. On Friday she flew from Lakeland, Florida, to California to meet someone she had only known through Instagram. By Sunday morning she was gone.



That is the second death in the Irvine McLaren crash, and it is the one easiest to reduce to a headline. It should not be. Lexi had talked with James Wehr for about a month. He paid for her ticket. He told her his marriage was ending. She believed him enough to cross the country for a first date that became a weekend of breakfast, drinks, a car show, dinner at Nobu, and a late night at the Pendry Hotel. Hours later the supercar hit a tree, split in two, and burned. Both people inside died. Authorities have not said who was driving.



Her family is left with the particular cruelty of a young life that was still assembling itself. A sister, Gracie, posted that their mother used to say a sister is the one person meant to have your back. “Lexi was so much more than just my best friend,” she wrote. “She was my other half.” Relatives described her as kind, funny, charismatic. They sent dental records so the medical examiner could confirm what they already knew. People who knew her reached out with stories of a girl who made rooms brighter. There is no tidy moral that makes this less sad. A 22-year-old who loved cars died in one. A first meeting ended in fire. A family in Florida now mourns a daughter who left home for what she thought was the start of something and never came back. The spectacle will fade. The empty space she occupied—small, chaotic, less filtered, full of humor—will not. That is the second death, and it is enough.



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