MORE SH_T JOE BIDEN SAYS: Calls Out GM's Boss With "They Ain't Paying Enough. Sorry, Mary."

Today as he was being shown the Hummer EV as a guest of GM and Mary Barra, Biden decided insulting her and GM was the way to go. Did they not buy him an ice cream cone? Why the SOUR comments Joe?'Sorry, Mary': Biden says corporations 'ain't paying enough' in taxes during speech at GM plant in #Detroithttps://t.co/QGmNxugJqD— WWJ 950 (@WWJ950) November 18, 2021 Read Article
