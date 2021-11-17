MORE SH_T JOE BIDEN SAYS: Calls Out GM's Boss With "They Ain't Paying Enough. Sorry, Mary."

Today as he was being shown the Hummer EV as a guest of GM and Mary Barra, Biden decided insulting her and GM was the way to go. Did they not buy him an ice cream cone? Why the SOUR comments Joe?









