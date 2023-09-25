MORE SHOTS FIRED! TRUMP Continues To BERATE Biden On The UAW And EVs.

Agent001 submitted on 9/25/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:22:27 PM

Views : 180 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Donald is VERY hot at Biden on these subjects.

Discuss...




MORE SHOTS FIRED! TRUMP Continues To BERATE Biden On The UAW And EVs.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)