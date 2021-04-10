MOVING? Tesla Q3 Delivery Report Lists Lists Austin Rather Than Palo Alto At The Top Of The Page

As you're likely well aware, Tesla set new production and delivery records during the third quarter of 2021. If you didn't know much about Tesla, you might think the brand's headquarters was located in Texas, and perhaps the company produced vehicles there this last quarter as well. While that's not the case, Tesla's official Q3 production and delivery report listed Austin, Texas at the top of the page, rather than Palo Alto, California. Keep in mind, the brand is still only producing cars in Fremont and Shanghai, though delivery logistics have changed. With Tesla China now supplying cars for Europe, Fremont was able to focus on our shores.



Read Article