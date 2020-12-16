MOVING? Tesla's Boring Company Leases Office Space Near Austin Texas

Elon Musk’s Boring Company has leased an industrial space with two buildings in Pflugerville, Travis County, Texas. On December 7, The Boring Co. registered for renovation work at 15709 Impact Way in Pflugerville with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The Pflugerville industrial space is less than 20 miles away from Del Valle, Texas where Tesla’s Cybertruck Gigafactory is currently being constructed, reported the Austin Business Journal. The space consists of two buildings on 14 acres of land.