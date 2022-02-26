MUSK TO THE RESCUE! Elon Activates Starlink In Ukraine After Pleas For Internet During Invasion Disruption

SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk said on Saturday that the company's Starlink satellite broadband service is available in Ukraine and SpaceX is sending more terminals to the country, whose internet has been disrupted due to the Russian invasion.



"Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route," Musk tweeted.



He was responding to a tweet by a Ukraine government official who asked Musk to provide the embattled country with Starlink stations.



Now we say that is a BOSS SPY MOVE Elon!



And we are praying for all our readers and friends in the Ukraine during this impossible time.







Dear @elonmusk ??



Ukraine needs your support. Your stance and your actions matter.



An appeal by our Minister of Digital Transformation here?? https://t.co/7dhrwApApZ — Ukraine / ??????? (@Ukraine) February 26, 2022



