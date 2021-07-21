MUST SEE VIDEO: Is it Moves Like THESE That Will Make The Tesla Cybertruck The Winner Of The GAME?

Elon Musk shared a computer generated (CG) video on his Twitter account that shows a post-apocalyptic world where robots and humans are at war – but the star of the show is Tesla's Cybertruck.

The 48 second clip, which looks like a scene from Grand Theft Auto, shows a Cybertruck barreling down empty streets, knocking over fences and smashing through a wall of four-legged robots.

Musk uploaded the video Sunday, with the caption 'Cybrrrtruck,' which also includes a Tesla Roadster with two other people who are also helping save the world.

It's moves like these that will make people salivate waiting to get theirs...






