MUST SEE VIDEO! Let's Go BACK TO THE FUTURE For The First Major Review Of The DeLOREAN!

The DMC DeLorean (often referred to simply as the "DeLorean") is a sports car and was the only automobile manufactured by John DeLorean's DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) for the American market from 1981 to 1983. The car was designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro and stood out for its gull-wing doors and brushed stainless-steel outer body panels. It became widely known for its disappointing lack of power and performance, which did not match the expectations created by its looks and price tag. Though its production was short-lived, the car was made memorable through its appearances as the time machine in the Back to the Future media franchise after 1985.



Throughout production, the car kept its basic styling, although minor revisions were made to the hood and wheels. The first production car was completed on January 21, 1981. About 9,000 DeLoreans were made before production halted in late December 1982 shortly after DMC filed for bankruptcy.



Despite the car having a reputation for poor build quality and a less-than-satisfying driving experience, the DeLorean continues to have a cult following driven in part by the popularity of the Back to the Future movies. An estimated 6,500 DeLoreans are still on the road.



"Despite the car having a reputation for poor build quality and a less-than-satisfying driving experience" ... Fast forward and the same could be said for a TESLA!



Check out the first review in 1981. PRICELESS!









