MUST SEE VIDEO! Woman SAVED In Car Before It Goes Over NIAGARA FALLS! NOT KIDDING!

Coast Guard diver pulls body from car above Niagara Falls
A U.S. Coast Guard diver braved death Wednesday to enter a submerged vehicle stuck in rushing rapids just yards from the brink of Niagara Falls.

The diver was lowered from a hovering helicopter, climbed into the car and pulled out the body of its lone occupant, a woman in her 60s, said Angela Berti, a spokeswoman for NYS Park Police.

The woman’s fate wasn’t immediately disclosed by officials and it was unclear how the car got into the Niagara River.






