MUST SEE VIDEO! You WON'T Believe THIS! If THIS Doesn't Win Him Car Salesman Of The Year, NOTHING WILL!

Agent001 submitted on 3/9/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:47:23 PM

Views : 54 | Category: Videos | Source: | SOURCE: www.dailymail.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Car salesman, 23, is struck by a stolen vehicle and clings to the hood for more than HALF A MILE as thief speeds off in BMW M4

Shocking video captured the moment a car salesman was struck by a stolen vehicle and clung to the hood as a thief sped away from a dealership in Canada.

The terrifying ordeal unfolded at the Sport Motors Auto Sales lot in London, Ontario, on March 3 after two men asked 23-year-old salesman Moe Al-Kaissy to show them a used BMW.

The question WE have is would DARRINGER react the SAME way to save one of his cars?






Read Article


MUST SEE VIDEO! You WON'T Believe THIS! If THIS Doesn't Win Him Car Salesman Of The Year, NOTHING WILL!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)