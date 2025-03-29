MUST WATCH PROTEST TV! Here's The WINNING Tesla Protest Video In NYC Today. SOLID GOLD!

Agent001 submitted on 3/29/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:21:23 PM
Views : 318 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com
Captured today, this scene is a comedy goldmine: one guy living the dream, surrounded by a circus of the uninformed. Tesla sales? Still zooming past the haters.Take a look and enjoy watching the absurdity peak.buying a Tesla during the Tesla protest pic.twitter.com/bZjcPXlDDw— No Cap On God (@Nocapongod_) March 29, 2025
buying a Tesla during the Tesla protest pic.twitter.com/bZjcPXlDDw— No Cap On God (@Nocapongod_) March 29, 2025
buying a Tesla during the Tesla protest pic.twitter.com/bZjcPXlDDw
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news