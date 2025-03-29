MUST WATCH PROTEST TV! Here's The WINNING Tesla Protest Video In NYC Today. SOLID GOLD!

Agent001 submitted on 3/29/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:21:23 PM

Views : 318 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Captured today, this scene is a comedy goldmine: one guy living the dream, surrounded by a circus of the uninformed. Tesla sales? Still zooming past the haters.

Take a look and enjoy watching the absurdity peak.





MUST WATCH PROTEST TV! Here's The WINNING Tesla Protest Video In NYC Today. SOLID GOLD!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)