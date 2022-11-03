MUST WATCH TV: BOILER ROOM Meets Car Dealer Going To Jail For Fraud.

The collapse of the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group came in 2018 after accusations of fraud from Ford Motor Credit. Once the allegations came out, leaked audio of meetings that Reagor had with employees went viral.



During the sentencing, prosecutors played footage of Reagor allegedly berating employees during meetings.

Erin Dooley with the Department of Justice tweeted the videos so the public could get a glimpse into these meetings. Below are the video clips. I will warn you, they are not safe for work (NSFW) due to the language used.

"You gotta want to win more than you want to live. I do. I [expletive] die to win. I want to win every [expletive] day. Every [expletive] day, every [expletive] deal." pic.twitter.com/q4SwawJSCc — Erin Dooley (@erindooley) March 10, 2022



"Come on up to the millionaire zone, come on up to the private jet-owning, gator-wearing, Rolex-wearing club. Come on up! It’s a choice you gotta make. Or you can cry your way to sleep with all the other [expletive] losers." pic.twitter.com/tpe7lg1P7p — Erin Dooley (@erindooley) March 10, 2022



“Don’t have any skeletons. See, I don’t have any, and if I had any, I already forgot ‘em. I got a selective memory. I remember what I [expletive] want to remember. And everything else doesn’t [expletive] matter.” pic.twitter.com/DmookHS0Ia — Erin Dooley (@erindooley) March 10, 2022



