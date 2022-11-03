MUST WATCH TV: BOILER ROOM Meets Car Dealer Going To Jail For Fraud.

The collapse of the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group came in 2018 after accusations of fraud from Ford Motor Credit. Once the allegations came out, leaked audio of meetings that Reagor had with employees went viral.
During the sentencing, prosecutors played footage of Reagor allegedly berating employees during meetings.
Erin Dooley with the Department of Justice tweeted the videos so the public could get a glimpse into these meetings. Below are the video clips. I will warn you, they are not safe for work (NSFW) due to the language used.
Read Article