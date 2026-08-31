MUST WATCH TV! Porsche Owner Gives A MASTERCLASS in Turning One Problem Into SEVERAL MORE Expensive Ones

Nothing says “financial literacy” like dropping six figures on a Porsche Panamera and then treating it like a stolen shopping cart when the tow truck shows up. In Glendale, this owner watched his rear wheels leave the pavement, decided physics was optional, and mashed the throttle like he was late for a repo-man funeral.



The car, already hooked, did what expensive German engineering does when you ask it to perform a stunt it was never designed for: it sacrificed itself. Bumper ripped off. Suspension shredded. Bits of $100,000 sedan scattered across the asphalt like the owner’s credit score. He smacked down, screeched off, and left the back of his luxury barge behind like a lizard dropping its tail so the predator can snack while he limps home.



This wasn’t an escape. This was a very expensive tantrum. The Panamera is already the Porsche for people who want the badge but also need four doors and a trunk that can hide shame. Now it has a new feature: a gaping wound where the rear fascia used to live. Every Porsche tech in Southern California just felt a disturbance in the force and started quoting overtime.



You didn’t beat the system. You just converted a payment problem into a repair problem that costs more than the original debt. The tow fee you were so desperate to dodge is now a rounding error compared to the bill for sensors, bumper, underbody, and whatever else you tore off while playing Fast & Furious: Glendale Drift.Next time the hook comes, just hand over the keys. The car was never yours anyway. You were just leasing the illusion. And that illusion now has its ass hanging off.









ALERT: Porsche driver rips his bumper off trying to escape from being lifted in the air by a tow truck driver.



The incident occurred in Glendale, California, when a tow truck attempted to tow a Porsche Panamera, which would cost $100,000 new.



The driver was suspended in the air… pic.twitter.com/kjDNJp0eRN — E X X ?A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) August 31, 2026



