MY NAME IS EARL And Purple REIGN. 2023 Jeep Wrangler Adds TWO New Colors To The Mix.

Earl and Limited-production Reign Exterior Colors Now Open for Dealer Orders



From concept to production: Earl, first shown on the Jeep® Gladiator Farout concept in 2020, joins the Jeep Wrangler production exterior color palette for the first time

Reign exterior color brings purple back to Wrangler palette for a limited time for the 2023 model year

Now open for orders, Earl and Reign are available on Wrangler Sport, Sahara, Rubicon, 4xe and 392 models, as well as the new Freedom Edition



Jeep® brand continues to keep its color palette fresh, giving Jeep enthusiasts the ability to order a custom look straight from the factory with not one, but two new exterior production colors on the 2023 model-year Jeep Wrangler: Earl and limited-production Reign.



First showcased on the Gladiator Farout concept in 2020, Earl, a standout shade of gray with hints of aquamarine, makes its debut as an available exterior production color on the Wrangler lineup for the first time for the 2023 model year.















Purple, last seen on the 2018 JK Wrangler, makes a comeback as Reign in the 2023 model year. Eye-catching Reign, available for a limited run in the 2023 model year, will appeal to all customers passionate about purple.



“We received a lot of positive feedback on Earl when it debuted on the Gladiator Farout concept, and we work to deliver what our customers tell us they want,” said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. “These limited-run colors like Earl and Reign draw a huge enthusiast following because they’re exciting, authentic and stand out, much like the Jeep community.”



Earl and Reign join a lengthy lineup of vivid and special-run colors that add customization and appeal to the Jeep Wrangler, with a special color palette straight from the factory. Available on all Wrangler models, including Sport, Sahara, Rubicon, 4xe and 392, Earl, with a U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $395, will be available for the entire 2023 model year. Limited-production Reign, with a U.S. MSRP of $495, can be ordered now through October.



These new colors join Firecracker Red, High Velocity, Hydro Blue, Sarge Green, Silver Zynith, Sting Gray, Granite Crystal, Black and Bright White for the 2023 model year.



Of the two, WHICH do YOU prefer???



And we're pretty sure they wanted to call it PURPLE RAIN but because of potential lawsuits with the Prince estate, they spelled it REIGN. They have a history with fun color names like PLUM CRAZY.









